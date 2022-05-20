Mission Wealth Management LP Has $466,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.05.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.92.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.