Mission Wealth Management LP Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,289 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.23% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,402. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

