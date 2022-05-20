Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.09. 986,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,204. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

