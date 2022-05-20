Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
K traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.10. 49,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $75.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,328,560.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 914,942 shares of company stock valued at $60,805,193. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
