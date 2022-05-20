Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,019 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 42,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,550. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.