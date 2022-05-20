Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,129 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.24. 135,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,696,691. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $354.02 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

