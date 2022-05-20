Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
