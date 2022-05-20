Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $21.66 on Friday. Model N has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Model N by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

