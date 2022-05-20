Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

MODN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $797.61 million, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Model N by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Model N by 9.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 46,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Model N by 142.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Model N by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Model N in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

