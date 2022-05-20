Morgan Stanley Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $40.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Pharvaris stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. Analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pharvaris by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,908,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

