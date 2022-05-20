M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson Sells 5,000 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $162.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.27. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

