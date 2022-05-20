My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1.18 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.26 or 0.00835640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00510415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033058 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,779.65 or 1.71525671 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008657 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.