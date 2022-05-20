Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.97. 427,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,243. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,874,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

