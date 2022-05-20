NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NACCO Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years.

Shares of NC stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

