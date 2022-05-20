Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

