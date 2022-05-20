Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 60.2% Over Last Week

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $16,028.09 and $4,916.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 60.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 28,077,379 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.