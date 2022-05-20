National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.56

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.56 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.18). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 255.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 460,034 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEX. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 340 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 365 ($4.50) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -15.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

In other news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 55,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 236 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £130,838.40 ($161,289.94).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

