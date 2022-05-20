National Grid plc Declares Dividend of GBX 33.76 (LON:NG)

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 33.76 ($0.42) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NG opened at GBX 1,207 ($14.88) on Friday.

In related news, insider Tony Wood acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,229 ($15.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,580 ($30,300.79).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

