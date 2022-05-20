Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $6.23 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $38,903.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001698 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001908 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,520,848 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.