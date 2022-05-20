Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CEO Sells $144,289.55 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 286.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after buying an additional 247,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $228,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

