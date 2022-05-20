NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.06 Million

Brokerages expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) to report sales of $94.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.12 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $393.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

NPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,835 shares of company stock valued at $558,119 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 275,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 181,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 145.8% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 20,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. 711,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $807.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.