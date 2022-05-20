NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 38.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in NetEase by 8.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 133,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.