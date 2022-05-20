NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.70

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.70 ($0.85) and traded as high as GBX 89.99 ($1.11). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.07), with a volume of 109,724 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £18.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Get NetScientific alerts:

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.