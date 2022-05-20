NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.97-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $895.00 million-$925.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.82 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after buying an additional 92,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 942,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,511,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

