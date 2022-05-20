NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.99%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

