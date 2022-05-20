Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Shares Up 3%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 334,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 319,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.35 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89.

About Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

