Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.77.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday.

NVRO stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. 642,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.48. Nevro has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 68.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 397.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $934,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

