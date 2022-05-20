NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 517.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,024 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $4.50 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.