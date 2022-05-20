Nimiq (NIM) Market Capitalization Hits $14.44 Million

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $14.44 million and $205,800.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,195.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,957.31 or 0.06704121 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00237400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016913 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.00649793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00588020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00069031 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,919,071,431 coins and its circulating supply is 9,352,071,431 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

