Nord Finance Price Reaches $0.34 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $423,131.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,075.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,078.85 or 0.07097153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00509899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00033233 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.83 or 1.76604833 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008864 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.