Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.83) to €11.20 ($11.67) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.60 ($10.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.