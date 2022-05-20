Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

