Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires Shares of 6,160 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 208,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,326. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91.

