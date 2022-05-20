Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Buys 38,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned 0.10% of ThredUp worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,344,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ThredUp by 105.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ThredUp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. 101,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.20. ThredUp Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 33.77% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

