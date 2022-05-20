Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 289.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,654,000 after acquiring an additional 65,053 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 135,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 135,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.52. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

