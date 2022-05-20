Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New $333,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $78.07. 271,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,567,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.40. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.