Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 181 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $62,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.53. 25,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,603. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $419.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.20. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

