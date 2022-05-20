Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,834,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $220,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.99. 489,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average is $202.01.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

