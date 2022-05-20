Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after buying an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 19,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,035,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,362,771. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85.

