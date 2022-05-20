Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $521,362,000 after purchasing an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.36. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

