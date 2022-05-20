Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reduced its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,197,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,204,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 140,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $88.04 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

