Nwam LLC Buys New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in monday.com by 2,338.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 198,684 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in monday.com by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,432,000 after buying an additional 168,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.50. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of monday.com to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

