Nwam LLC Invests $207,000 in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $366.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.94. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

