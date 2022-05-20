O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.04.

NYSE DPZ opened at $336.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.00. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

