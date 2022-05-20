O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 7,641 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 182.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.48%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile (Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.