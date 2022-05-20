O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qualys by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,893 shares of company stock worth $7,443,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $150.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

