O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.74.

NYSE:WSM traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.15. 1,796,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,181. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.94 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.