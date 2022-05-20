O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.38. 1,387,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.19. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.78 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.