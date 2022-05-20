O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168,043. The firm has a market cap of $486.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average of $255.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $148.69 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

