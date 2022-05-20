O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.36. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.