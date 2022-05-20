O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,847. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.36. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.